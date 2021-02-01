USDX Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007636 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003045 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007233 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000071 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

