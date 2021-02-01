Utrum (OOT) Price Tops $0.0038

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Utrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrum has a total market cap of $245,909.12 and approximately $222.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Utrum has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00141227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00264165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00067212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038051 BTC.

About Utrum

Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrum is utrum.io . The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.