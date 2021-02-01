Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of UXIN opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $322.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.28. Uxin has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth $9,445,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 25.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 479,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 31.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 89,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth $100,000.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

