v.systems Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $32.07 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,120,288,088 coins and its circulating supply is 2,196,679,624 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

v.systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars.

