VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Trading 5.5% Higher

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.30. 273,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 336,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

