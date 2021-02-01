Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 330,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 498,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

