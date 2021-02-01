Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.29

Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 63687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83.

Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

Valdor Technology International Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing fiber optic products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Valdor Fiber Optics Inc and changed its name to Valdor Technology International Inc in July 2008. Valdor Technology International Inc was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

