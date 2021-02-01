Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,496 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Vale worth $675,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vale by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vale by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 143,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 942,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,903,174. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

