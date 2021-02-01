Validity Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 80.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00003774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 96.6% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $1.19 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00150243 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00266848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038446 BTC.

Validity’s total supply is 4,226,246 coins and its circulating supply is 4,207,481 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Validity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

