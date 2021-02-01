Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $32.61 on Monday. Valmet Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02.
About Valmet Oyj
Read More: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.