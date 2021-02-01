Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $32.61 on Monday. Valmet Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02.

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

