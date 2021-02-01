VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Up 5.8%

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $52.96. 12,829,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 8,406,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,757,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,217,000 after purchasing an additional 470,584 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,724,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,835,000 after acquiring an additional 71,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after acquiring an additional 120,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,216,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

