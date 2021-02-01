VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,283,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.31. The company had a trading volume of 248,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,679. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.40. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $246.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.