Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.76. 4,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,037. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

