Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 650,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after buying an additional 99,289 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 101,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 486,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,242. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.