Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.73. 392,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,253,242. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

