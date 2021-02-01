Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Decreased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,725,000.

VWO traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.63. 237,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,253,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

