Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.3% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.25. 23,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,469. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.