Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 8.65% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,816,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886,502 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,569 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,346,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,597,000 after buying an additional 107,170 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,005,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,767,000 after buying an additional 399,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.26. 165,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,368. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

