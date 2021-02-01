Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.6% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $6,093,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,763. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

