Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $118.65 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

