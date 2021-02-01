Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Boosted by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.0% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669,361 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 428,429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,826,000 after acquiring an additional 375,722 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,028,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.06. 30,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,611. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.