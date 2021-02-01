Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 683,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,803,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,771,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15,315.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after acquiring an additional 323,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $173.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $99.51 and a 52 week high of $181.24.

