Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VONV opened at $118.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.86 and its 200 day moving average is $110.98. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.92 and a 12-month high of $125.08.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.