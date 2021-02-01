Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Cut by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after buying an additional 287,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,633,000 after acquiring an additional 234,191 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,051,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $103,137,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

