Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 153.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $498,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $145.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

