Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.45.

