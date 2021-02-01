Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $175.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.15 and its 200 day moving average is $169.12.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAR. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

