Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $176.23

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.23 and last traded at $176.09, with a volume of 665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,009,000 after purchasing an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

