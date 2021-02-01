Varonis Systems (VRNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $176.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.97. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $189.44. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,652,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,949 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

