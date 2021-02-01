Velas Market Capitalization Tops $90.52 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Velas has a total market capitalization of $90.52 million and $1.62 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002406 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.