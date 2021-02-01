Veles Market Capitalization Reaches $61,215.90 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Veles has a market cap of $61,215.90 and approximately $80,831.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,880.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.64 or 0.04072044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00397520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.15 or 0.01222376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.46 or 0.00526738 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00428887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00274107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00022171 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,392,040 coins and its circulating supply is 1,282,056 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

