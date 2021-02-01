Veles (VLS) Market Capitalization Achieves $55,468.84

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Veles has a total market capitalization of $55,468.84 and approximately $116,013.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veles has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,761.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.79 or 0.03929894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.00386464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.01219080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00525961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.88 or 0.00417282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.00255315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00021999 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,391,970 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,987 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

