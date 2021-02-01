Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 16,684 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

