Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,017 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $111.33 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average is $107.84. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

