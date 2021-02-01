Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $3,003,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 21.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $234.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.30.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.