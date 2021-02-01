Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $204.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.46. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.