Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT opened at $111.33 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

