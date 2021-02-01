Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

