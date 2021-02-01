Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $204.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.46. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.