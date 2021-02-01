Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 505,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cougar Global Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $110.29 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

