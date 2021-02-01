Ventus VCT D (VEND.L) (LON:VEND) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Ventus VCT D (VEND.L) (LON:VEND) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67). 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 5,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.66).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.13.

Ventus VCT D (VEND.L) Company Profile (LON:VEND)

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventus VCT D (VEND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventus VCT D (VEND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.