Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 301,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $78.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

