Verasity Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $364,082.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00089892 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00356733 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00036542 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

