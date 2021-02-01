Verasity (VRA) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $457,022.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00089882 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00015705 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00038531 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.46 or 0.00315323 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

