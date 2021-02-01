Verde Capital Management Acquires 283 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 0.6% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,957,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equinix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after buying an additional 58,731 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $14.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $754.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 145.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

