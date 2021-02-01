Verde Capital Management Buys 1,464 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Verde Capital Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after buying an additional 656,579 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,932,000 after acquiring an additional 324,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,309,000 after purchasing an additional 261,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.35. 12,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,942. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.