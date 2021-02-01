Verde Capital Management Buys 276 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.2% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $2,258,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $18.98 on Monday, reaching $812.51. 336,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,159,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,636.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $751.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

