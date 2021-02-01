Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 204.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,458 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vericel worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 66.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 34.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 163,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

VCEL opened at $41.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,127,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

