Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.41

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.41 and last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 24950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4,174,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth $10,747,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 34.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 163,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

