Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of VERY stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.07. Vericity has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.
Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.59%.
Vericity Company Profile
Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.
See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.