Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of VERY stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.07. Vericity has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vericity by 403.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericity by 6.0% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vericity by 241.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

